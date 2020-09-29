A public hearing was delayed this week on a massive mixed use project in the Town of Braselton.
The Braselton Planning Commission was set to hear the rezoning request from Braselton 38, LLC, at its Sept. 28 meeting. The applicant requested a deferral just hours before the planning commission was set to meet.
Developers are seeking a rezoning of 39 acres on Jesse Cronic Rd. from manufacturing-distribution to planned unit development.
A number of uses are planned on the site, including:
•360-unit multi-family development
•150-unit senior living facility
•15,000 sq. ft. daycare facility
•25,000 sq. ft. medical office facility
•85,000 sq. ft. self-storage building
•28,000 sq. ft. business service space
Hearings on the project will be held at a later date. The town frequently sees project deferrals and withdrawals for large or controversial developments.
