Jackson County elections leaders will hold a hearing this week on the qualification of James Lawson, a candidate for the Hoschton City Council.
The Jackson County Board of Elections will hold a challenge hearing Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. to determine if Lawson meets the residency requirements to hold office in the City of Hoschton. Lawson is the owner of Lawson's Funeral Home in Hoschton.
Lawson and Raphael Mayberry are seeking the at-large Hoschton City Council seat vacated late last year by Jim Cleveland. That election is set March 24.
See coverage from that meeting in next week's paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.