A court hearing on a controversial Hoschton election is coming up this week.
Judge Joe Booth, who issued a stay in the election, will hold a hearing on the matter Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
James Lawson, a candidate for Hoschton City Council, filed an appeal with the Superior Court of Jackson County, challenging the Jackson County Board of Elections’ decision to disqualify him from the March 24 race.
Judge Joe Booth signed an order Feb. 28 issuing a stay of the elections board’s decision.
Judge Booth’s decision will impact early voting in the race, which opened Monday, March 2. Lawson's name will remain on the ballot and voters in Hoschton will be able to cast a vote for him until the court hearing is held March 11, according to Jackson County elections officials.
The decision calls into question the legal standing of Raphael Mayberry as a city council member. Mayberry, who is Lawson’s opponent in the race, has already been sworn in as a member of the Hoschton City Council.
It's not clear at this point if the court will allow Mayberry to continue in his role as a member of the council, or if his swearing-in is void until after the March 11 hearing. The Hoschton City Council has a meeting scheduled for March 11 at 6:30 p.m.
