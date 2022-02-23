Heather “Anish” Anderson earned the title as National Geographic’s 2019 Adventurer of the Year for being the first woman to complete The Triple Crown in record time within a calendar year.
The Triple Crown refers to completing America’s three longest hikes: the Continental Divide Trail, the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail.
Along the way Anderson learned many life lessons which she shared during her presentation and book signing at the Jefferson Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Anderson is an avid mountaineer, professional speaker and author. She picked the trail name “Anish” as a tribute to her great-great grandmother’s name who was of the Native American tribes of the mid-west.
During her presentation, Anderson recalled a time in her childhood stating that she “didn’t exercise, was overweight and inactive.” She stated that she had no experience hiking, and it wasn’t until she turned 20 when she became passionate about the hobby. She completed her first thru-hike along the Appalachian Trail at the age of 21, setting to motion many of her future adventures and goals.
“Going into hiking I had this mindset and vision of myself as that unathletic kid,” she said, however, with a bit of courage she took her first step which ultimately led her to completing The Triple Crown three times.
“I think it’s important in life to not let your past put you in a box and define you,” she said. “Courage is not facing the things that come along during your endeavor, it’s about taking that first step. It’s not that you can only have courage when facing something humongous. Sometimes the most courageous thing you can do is to get out of bed. It takes courage just to survive sometimes and I don’t think that you are any less courageous by facing ‘that’ than you are by going out and doing something big and epic. Once you take that first step and things are in motion it’s a lot easier to face the challenges that come along.”
While completing The Triple Crown, Anderson, walked 7,900 miles with a million vertical feet gained within 251 days. Waking up before sunrise and continuing her walks well into nighttime she completed over 40 miles a day carrying her nine-pound backpack full of supplies. As a self-supported hiker, she planned well in advance before leaving her Seattle home.
“I resupplied by creating boxes at home full of food and supplies then mailed those boxes to myself to locations along the trail, either to post offices or businesses that hold boxes for hikers,” said Anderson.
Although Anderson was planning a record hike, it was never her goal or plan to finish in record time or to become the first woman to do so.
“It was something that just happened,” she said. “I was just trying to complete the hike before wintertime.”
Anderson said she was a very unsuspecting person to have received this recognition.
“I was just a girl who grew up in the flatlands of Michigan.”
During her journey, she recalled the many times she felt like giving up. In a daily battle against the mind and self-doubt she learned self-acceptance, self-reliance, courage, flexibility, importance of community and perseverance.
“When you’re out on the trail there is no place to go but forward,” she said.
One obstacle she faced was coming across a river the width of a large room full of glacial water during the night.
“It had been pouring rain for three days and the river was roaring,” she said.
She waded out into the water for 30 minutes and while attempting to cross over she was nearly knocked off her feet as the rapids spun her around. She made her way back to the bank barely able to walk as her legs were numb from the cold water. She still had many miles to go before setting up camp but accepted she would have to spend the night at the river’s bank.
“This was a huge set back,” said Anderson. “I set up my tent and had a huge pity party for myself. I clearly couldn’t do this; my hike was over.”
After a bit of self-care and rest, she woke up the next morning refreshed and ready to face her obstacle once more with no expectations.
“I had to do my best every single day and not worry about whether my best was good enough or not,” she said. “The next thing I knew I was on the other side of the river. You have to stick to the journey even when it’s difficult if you want to achieve your goal. I persevered because I had questions going into this hike about who I was and what I wanted out of my life, and I knew I wouldn’t find the answers unless I continued.”
During her adventure Anderson also came face to face with a mountain lion as she came to the end of a switchback along The Pacific Crest Trail during the night.
“It was crouched down sitting at eye level. During previous encounters with mountain lions, I had been terrified,” said Anderson.
This time she said she looked at the animal and without thinking she lunged at the lion and roared at the top of her lungs and yelled “Nothing is going to stop me from getting to Canada.”
“I don’t recommend this but, in this instance, it worked, and the lion ran away,” she said.
It was during this encounter that she learned to turn her fear into power and a strength rather than let it incapacitate her.
Anderson also mentioned one thing that kept her motivated out on the trail was her cheetah necklace which her boyfriend, Adam, gave to her as a token at the start of her journey.
“I wore it close to my heart along the way,” she said.
Although she faced many obstacles and challenges along the route, there were many highlights and encouraging moments during her adventure.
One of those highlights was Adam planning a surprise proposal on top of Springer Mountain at the end of the Appalachian Trail.
Another highlight along her journey was the sense of community she experienced along the journey.
“Growing up I had been taught to fear the world,” she said. “Instead, I found this huge amount of goodness in the world and people who cared about other people.”
Anderson recalled the time she came into a shelter with hypothermia.
“I had been hiking in cotton clothing which is a big no no," she said. "There was a woman there at the shelter who was also thru-hiking, and she gave me her extra set of polypro long johns. She saved me from hypothermia.”
Anderson said “that sense of community” was not limited to like-minded comrades along the trail but also extended to locals.
“They picked me up hitchhiking into town to buy food and would take me home to let me shower, cook for me and let me camp in their yard or on their couch,” stated Anderson.
Anderson said that for years she had tried very hard to have a career doing “normal life” and was “deeply dissatisfied on a very deep and internal level.”
“I wasn’t living true to myself," she said. "I wasn’t living the life I needed to live. For years I felt broken and that there was something wrong with me because I couldn’t fit into the box that I thought I was supposed to fit into. I came to a place of deep self-acceptance and understanding that I was never going to fit in this box that someone else told me I needed to fit into.”
It wasn’t until she took this time to self-reflect that she stepped out of this “box” and learned who she was and her place in this world.
“There was nothing more important that I learned from hiking than this of self-reflection and learning that its ok to be yourself," she said.
By following her passion, she built a career doing what she loves, mountaineering. She’s now became an author of three books and is a professional speaker, also overcoming her fear of public speaking.
Her books include: “Thirst: 2,600 Miles to Home” and “Mud, Rocks, Blazes: Letting Go on the Appalachian Trail.” Her new book “Adventure Ready: A Hiker’s Guide to Planning, Training and Resiliency” is now available for pre-order and is set to be released on June 1, 2022.
As for now, she awaits her next adventure, traveling and hiking in Scotland with her husband.
For more information on Anderson, visit her website at https://wordsfromthewild.net/.
