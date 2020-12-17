As night falls, a shower of lights shine on the two-story home that was built in 1872 where families have been gathering for the holidays for generations. A festive wreath, garland and red bows are on the front of the house.
Inside, greenery and red ribbons adorn the staircase, gold ribbon, pine combs and an angel are on a nearby table and a Christmas tree has white and gold decorations with a white angel on top. A nearby fireplace has greenery and ribbons on it.
Jean Segraves has been decorating the historic home in Jefferson for 37 years, using decorations she has collected over the years. She says she enjoys decorating “because it’s a special season.”
The first resident of this historic home was Mortica M. Pittman, a State Court Judge. Mrs. Segraves and her husband, the late Don Segraves, purchased the home in 1966.
The home, which is one of the oldest in Jackson County, was originally all wood, but it was bricked in 1949. It still has some of the original woodwork on the inside, but time and the elements have caused a few changes. A porch which wrapped around the home was destroyed by a storm and a kitchen, which was located behind the home, is no longer standing.
