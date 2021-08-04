The new Jackson County High School has come home.
Although the school is moving from Jefferson to its new facility on Skelton Rd. in West Jackson, the roots of the school lie in the nearby Braselton-Hoschton community.
The history of public education in Georgia is hazy, but there was a system of local schools in Jackson County starting in the early 1800s. It was only in the 1870s, however, that a real, working school system was created in the state.
Most of that revolved around lower grades and it wasn't until the early 1900s that the state began to fund high schools in Georgia.
But the West Jackson Area had a high school that began in the 1880s — Hoschton High School. That appears to have been the first high school on the western side of the county.
In 1920, the Braselton family built a three-story brick school building in Braselton that included Braselton High School, but it was soon destroyed by a tornado. The building was rebuilt and in 1924, Braselton High School had its first graduating class.
The school flourished, especially in the 1930s.
In 1936, Hoschton High School burned a week or so after students had graduated. It appears that the Hoschton and Braselton high schools were merged after that, although records about that are sparse.
Braselton High School continued until 1957 when it became part of a new consolidated school, Jackson County High School. Under a state program in the 1950s, a number of schools consolidated across the state and in Jackson County. L.C. Gordon was the first principal of the newly-formed JCHS.
Complicating matters locally, in the mid-1950s, the Jackson County School System entered into contracts with the Jefferson and Commerce school systems for the two cities to educate a number of county high school (and some elementary school) students.
That left Jackson County High School with a relatively small pool of students from the Braselton-Hoschton area with most of the county's other white students assigned to Jefferson or Commerce high schools; black students were assigned to Bryan High School in Jefferson.
Because of those contracts, Jackson County High School languished in relative obscurity for two decades, under-funded and existing in the shadow of the county's two city high schools which were larger and had more academic and athletic programs.
Starting in the late 1960s, a movement began to improve JCHS and to merge the county's three school systems into one consolidated school district. Nothing came of the many merger efforts, but in the mid-1970s, efforts to improve JCHS began on the system's board of education, which had acquired some new leadership.
In the late 1970s, the old 1950s contract between the county system and Commerce system was set to expire. When no deal could be reached to merge the systems, the Jackson County Board of Education decided to move JCHS from Braselton to Jefferson in 1979 so it could be closer to students on the east side of the county who would soon leave the Commerce system.
Not everyone was happy about the move. A "Save Our Schools" group in West Jackson organized and sued to stop the move, but lost in court.
JCHS was first housed in the old Bryan High School facility where it grew by 261 students that first year, most coming from Commerce High School which lost 28% of its students.
For several years, the school struggled to raise the bar on its education efforts, but it was able to expand its academic and athletic programs. By the mid-1980s when the old contract with the Jefferson system finally expired after a long court fight, JCCHS began to grow again.
In 1987, the county board of education bought land for a new school site west of downtown Jefferson and in 1990, opened Jackson County Comprehensive High School in its new facility on the Winder Hwy.
Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Jackson County began to grow with much of the growth happening in the West Jackson Area. Despite that clear trend, the county school system bought land near Nicholson and built a massive new high school on the east side of Jackson County, away from the major growth corridor.
That strategic mistake haunted the county school system for years by tying up a large amount of system funds to pay debt service on a facility that wasn't being fully used.
When the financial crisis of 2008-2012 happened, the system took a financial hit. Eventually, the glut of extra schools and classrooms on the east side of the county led system leaders to consolidate some schools and sell off older school buildings it no longer needed in a bid to save money.
Despite the financial turmoil, it was clear that growth on the county's west side would push the system to build more facilities there. But with a large existing debt for East Jackson High School and the financial downturn, there weren't many options available.
In 2012, the system bought 98-acres on Skelton Rd. for $666,400 for a future school site. The move was controversial with critics saying the geography wasn't suited
It took a few years for the system to organize an actual construction project, but in February 2019, leaders met on the site for a formal groundbreaking ceremony for a new high school.
On July 30, 2021, the new Jackson County High School opened its doors to students, the first time a high school had been located in West Jackson since 1979.
