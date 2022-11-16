Hoschton downtown leaders are taking the initial steps in an initiative they hope yields a city public library in a few years.
According to downtown development authority (DDA) chairman Sri Kumar, DDA officials recently talked with representatives of the Piedmont Regional Library System about the process of opening and operating a library.
He said the project would cost approximately $2 million for a 20,000-square-foot facility — if the city already has land — and cost $200,000-$250,000 annually to staff and run.
Kumar said the group learned that 10% of the library funding would come from the city and 90% from the state. He projects this to be a two-to-three-year process.
“We can’t build Rome in one day,” Kumar said at the DDA’s Nov. 14 meeting. “It has to take some time.”
Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said the city council is supportive of the DDA’s efforts toward a library.
The DDA, in October, approved allotting $5,000 of seed money toward a library.
In other recent business, the DDA:
•heard a report over the Hoschton Farmers Market which wrapped up its fall season on Oct. 29. Led by resident Mariya Bentz and a group of volunteers, the market enjoyed a boost in attendance after relocating from city depot to Hoschton’s town center. Bentz reported 180 patrons on the market’s final day. She estimated between 12-21 vendors per market. “Vendors were already asking for applications for the next season,” Bentz said. “We have volunteers ready to commit, so we’re really, really excited about next year.” The DDA will consider holding both a spring and fall farmers market in 2023 with room to grow the event at town center.
•heard briefly from Kumar about a recent Georgia Department of Transportation meeting in Gainesville to discuss a feasibility study of a Hoschton-Braselton bypass. Kumar said data and public input continues to be collected for the study.
•heard from DDA member Shawn Adams who said a house city owns on Mulberry Dr. is being inspected in hopes of potentially leasing it. The DDA has an intergovernmental agreement to lease the property.
•heard from associate DDA member Juan Santiago Martinez who said he has commitments from 12 vendors and four to five sponsors for the DDA’s December Jingle Mingle. This year’s event will add horse carriage rides, eight Disney characters and a Santa’s workshop to the list of activities. The Jackson County High School band, chorus and drama club are also scheduled to perform. The Jingle Mingle Christmas tree is reportedly over 30 feet tall. Organizers anticipate making 200 tickets available for purchase.
•will begin formulating a budget, timeline and potential grant funding to place a caboose next to the city’s historic train depot. “At least we keep that as a longterm or a medium-term goal,” Kumar said. DDA member Jeff Parkinson said he’s seen prices range from $6,000 to $65,000. He said the DDA must consider if it wants to display the caboose on a set of rails and the cost to transport it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.