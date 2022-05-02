The Hoschton City Council recently received an update on a number of major developments.
At the April 28 town hall meeting, the council discussed developments including water towers, the wastewater treatment plant, the well and the new city hall.
The north water tower’s construction is completed and is expected to go online in about 60 days. There is another water tower to be constructed on the south end of the city next year. The second phase of the wastewater treatment plant will increase the sewer capacity and construction is expected to start soon.
There are two drill sites being explored for a well, so Hoschton can tap into its own system and no longer be dependent on other cities for water.
The new city hall should break ground this summer, with the council moving into the space by the end of the year. According to mayor Lauren O’Leary, the new facility will have city offices, another meeting space and a restaurant.
“There are a lot of great things going on in Hoschton right now and we could not do it without our city staff, so thank you guys for that,” O’Leary said about the developments.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business April 28, the city council:
• discussed the traffic concerns on Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Rd. Citizens expressed concerns about the amount of traffic and accidents occurring at the intersection at the April 18 council meeting, citing the need for a comprehensive traffic study and traffic signal. The council has reached out to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) representative twice but has heard no response. O’Leary encourages citizens to reach out to the representative themselves for a more direct and quicker response. O’Leary also discussed the possibility of a city tax to maintain public services and infrastructure.
• discussed the potential of Steadfast Farms. A Steadfast employee and Hoschton resident notified the council that the facility is being sold and recommended a partnership between the city and county. She thinks Steadfast could be used as: an educational opportunity to view wildlife, a trail and nature outlet and an access point to the rest of the city by using carts to take people to festivals rather than parking in the city square.
