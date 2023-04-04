Hoschton city leaders have considered the cost of handling in-house trash service and appear content to continue outsourcing the work.
At the city council's planning retreat last week, council members heard that startup for in-house service would require a couple of trash trucks between $300,000 to $450,000 each, two-to-three employees and replacing over 200 roll carts at $100-$150 each.
"I would have never guessed those numbers," Mayor Lauren O'Leary told the council.
According to Public Works Director Joe Hayes, the city contracts White Oak Sanitation to handle trash service at around $22,000 a month. He said the city makes $8,000-$9,000 monthly on the service.
"It doesn't seem like a lot, but we don't have to do it," Hayes said.
City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said providing in-house trash service is an added service, "but it is an added stress." She said contracting the work has not presented issues.
"I don't see a problem where we are with our trash," Kidd-Harrison said. "I don't see a concern."
O'Leary noted the "huge startup cost" of the city taking on that role.
"Just looking at that, my personal opinion is just to stick with what we have," she said.
