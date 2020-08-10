Hoschton will hold its annual retreat next week.
The retreat will be held at Brasstown Valley Resort in Young Harris, over 80 miles away from the city.
Hoschton's mayor, council and staff will meet from Tuesday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 20 for the city council retreat.
Among the topics to be discussed is the formation of a town police department. City leaders will hear from various law enforcement officials on Thursday, Aug. 20, about starting a police department.
