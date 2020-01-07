Qualifying for the two vacated Hoschton City Council seats will take place this week.
The city will hold qualifying for the empty mayor and council seat on Jan. 8-10. During a special meeting Christmas week, the council approved moving the qualifying dates, which had previously been set for February (no qualifying will be held in February).
Qualifying begins Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. and will last through Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Fees are $27 for the mayor's seat and $18 for the council seat.
Those wishing to qualify may do so at Hoschton City Hall.
The special election to fill the two seats — which were vacated by former mayor Theresa Kenerly and councilman Jim Cleveland — will be held March 24. Both unexpired terms run through Dec. 2021.
The last day to register to vote for that special election is Feb. 24.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Dec. 23 meeting, the council:
•approved purchasing a flow meter for $3,952.
•approved the scope and contract for consulting services with Clark Patterson Lee.
•held a short closed session with no action following.
