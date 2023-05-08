Hoschton’s new north water tower is projected to come online fully at the end of the summer when completion of a booster station is anticipated.
According to the city’s engineer, Jerry Hood, of EMI, the water booster pump station will increase the water system pressure threshold enough to completely fill the half-million-gallon north tank. Hood said the tank currently only partially fills from Braselton’s water system.
“When the booster station is complete — expected late summer 2023 — the tank will be totally online,” Hood wrote in an email.
When the north tank is online, the Hoschton system’s overall pressure will increase by 12-25 PSI.
Hood noted that the north water tank “was planned for the long term” and designed to bring the entire system to one pressure zone. He explained that when the Creekside Village and Brighton Park developments came online, the Hoschton system lacked sufficient pressure to serve these areas and support irrigation. Hoschton then began purchasing water for these areas from Braselton, which is on a higher elevation.
The city currently has a downtown water tank, but when the north tank is online, the downtown tank will go offline and become a landmark.
Meanwhile, a water tower planned for the south side of town is in the design phase, according to Hood. The city landed a $1 million grant for the project.
Hood said bids for the project will likely be secured at the end of this year, with completion potentially in 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.