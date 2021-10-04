The City of Hoschton will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its West Jackson water tank project on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at the tank site at 128 West Jackson Rd., Hoschton.
Refreshments will be offered immediately following the ceremony.
Updated: October 4, 2021 @ 4:18 pm
