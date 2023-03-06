The City of Hoschton will move forward with plans to divide the town into city council districts, albeit with a different proposal than previously presented.
Hoschton leaders look to split the city into two voting districts with two councilmembers elected per district (they must reside within their respective district) and two other councilmembers elected at-large. Hoschton currently uses an at-large election format exclusively that doesn’t require geographical disbursement of its council members.
Under this new plan, District 1 would cover the far western portion of the city and part of the northern end. District 2 would cover much of the southern and central portions, all of the eastern segment, and a portion of the northern end.
The state’s general assembly executive office drew the proposed city council districts based on population density using data from the 2020 census.
Hoschton leaders will now send this plan to the state legislature for approval. The city, via a public notice, announced the introduction of a bill for this year’s regular session of the state general assembly to create a new charter for Hoschton to allow for city council districts.
The pursuit of council districts comes as the southern portion of the city, with the large Cresswind and Twin Lakes subdivisions, is projected to grow by 7,000 residents before 2030.
Councilmember Tracy Carswell said during a Feb. 16 city council meeting that districting would ensure all parts of town have representation on the council. He noted that at one time, four Hoschton council members lived in the same four-block area in the city.
The council, however, initially considered two different districting options drawn by the state. One option divided the city into two districts with three members per district. The other divided the city into three districts with two council members per district. During the Feb. 16 work session, the council indicated a preference for the three-district option.
That, however, proved unpopular with residents who attended that meeting, particularly those who live in the Cresswind neighborhood. They argued that the Cresswind-Twin Lakes segment of the city would represent a large majority of Hoschton’s population but would only have two council members.
