I'm going to start this off by saying that I am not an admissions expert; I am simply a high school senior that dreamed of being a Dawg. For me, there was no other option. Growing up in Nicholson, I was only 15 minutes away from north campus. My mom holds two degrees from Georgia and worked at the University, and my dad, well, he's the biggest Georgia Bulldog fan you'll ever meet. There is nowhere in the world as glorious as UGA. I knew that one day I would have a diploma on the wall that read, "The
Faculty of The University of Georgia hereby confers upon Annika Sorrow..."
Before I knew what I wanted to do when I grew up, I knew I wanted to be a Bulldog. And just so you know how serious I am about being a Dawg, it's the only school I applied to. I've spent most of my life honing my application and looking for opportunities to make myself stand out. From as early as the 5th grade, I was thinking about what to put on my application. My mom would tell me to "slow down," "enjoy my life," and even "You have plenty of time to worry about college." But the truth is, there really
isn't that much time.
From everything I'd read, the UGA admissions staff looks for good grades, good test scores, many extracurricular activities, and leadership roles; but more than anything, they look for what makes you special. Many kids have good grades, participate in after-school activities, and are good test takers. UGA, however, only has so many spots. For the incoming freshman class, less than 35 percent of applicants were accepted for the class of 2027.
So yes, grades, tests, sports, clubs, and all of those things are important, but the key to getting into any school is finding what makes you different.
I want to take this chance to thank the people who have helped me excel at what I'm passionate about.
Mike Buffington and Ben Munro introduced me to my passion; because of the two of them, I am now a writer and a journalism major at the University of Georgia. Jim Scott is one of the kindest men I know. His work with Jackson County Community Outreach is incredibly important, and I am blessed to be able to offer my communications skills to help him in any way I can. Mrs. Lawhorn: a teacher, a photographer, a friend. Melanie Lawhorn has consistently loved me and pushed me to be better than I ever could have been alone; how blessed am I to have had you randomly selected as my advisor? Mom
and Dad, it would be impossible to describe all the ways you have helped and loved me these last 17 years, but know how much I appreciate it.
To answer my prompt, how to get into UGA? Find what's important to you and pour your energy into it. It's not just important for taking the next step in life, but it's important FOR your life. I love my community. I found ways to invest in my community that mattered to me and people to surround myself with who could make me better. At 13 years old, the Jackson Herald gave me the opportunity to write for the paper and learn from some amazing people. I've had the pleasure of writing and managing social media for Jackson County Community Outreach. I do all of these things because I love them. The things that are special about me are me. And in all honestly, that's what any university looks for.
So, if you want to get into UGA or know someone who does? Be yourself, use your talents to make the world a better place, and be authentic.
