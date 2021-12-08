Over a period of four weeks, Hull-Sanford Elementary School students raised funds to help with playground enhancements and to purchase new playground equipment.
Students collected pledges, bought “signs of encouragement,” battled other homerooms in weekly challenges, walked or ran laps and even taped the principals to the wall. Principal Theresa Bettis also completed 100 laps of the track (approximately 25 miles) during the event.
“A great time was had by all,” school leaders said. “We would like to thank all of our school community (students, teachers, staff, parents, businesses and community leaders) for supporting us and making this event such a success!”
