The Gillsville City Council met Tuesday evening and discussed plans to make improvements in the city this year.
Mayor Roy Turpin pointed out that the some signs are in need of repair or replacement. This includes the historical and city limit signs. Council members agreed to secure some quotes to get this project started.
Next, the city council talked about making additions to the Park Building, including a new restroom and an extension to the building. Presently, a gate is being made for the entrance of the park, and the council is looking into fencing around the park.
In other park related business, the council voted to raise the rental rate at the Park Building from $75 to $100. The mayor and council noted that, at times, renters do not clean the building. So, they decided to take bids to have someone clean the building after each event.
The mayor and council also discussed adding a public restroom for customers in the downtown area.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the mayor and council:
•approved an election ordinance for the 2021 General Election.
•agreed to retain the former city clerk on a part-time basis to assist the new clerk, Misty Perry, in her position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.