•shoplifting when a woman placed several items in her purse and attempted to leave Walmart without paying for them.
•a North Mangum Bridge Road, Maysville, man said he had a deer trail camera on his property and he saw someone come onto his property.
•terroristic acts and threats at a Wells Road, Homer, address when one man said another man sent him text messages threatening him.
•a Webbs Creek Road, Commerce, man said a stray dog damaged his vehicle.
•a Gillsville man said a former friend of his is now stalking him.
•prescription medication stolen from an Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, location.
•financial identity fraud against a Sol Drive, Commerce, resident.
•a man said his wallet was stolen when he stopped at a Banks Crossing convenience store to get coffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.