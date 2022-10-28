Recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
•aggravated assault during a domestic dispute between a couple at a Chase Lane, Homer, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man did not scan all of the items he had when he went through the self-checkout line.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Rucker Road, Commerce, residence.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman did not scan all of the items she had when she went through the self-checkout line.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when someone left the store without paying for a toothbrush and toaster.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Hwy. 323, Maysville, location.
•reckless conduct at a Rock Springs Road, Lula, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man concealed a battery and left the store without paying for it.
•custody dispute at a county residence.
•simple assault during a dispute between two employees at a Banks Crossing restaurant.
•criminal trespass at a Banks Crossing business.
•loitering at a Banks Crossing business.
•trespassing during a dispute at a Rice Street, Alto, location.
•disorderly conduct at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, residence.
•a Loggins Road, Commerce, woman reported that a man came onto her property without permission and tried to break into the basement.
•hit and run accident at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, location.
•abandoned vehicle at an I-85, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a man hid several hygiene items and left the store without paying.
•shoplifting when a woman put several items in a large bag at a Banks Crossing business and left without paying for them.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing business when a woman did not scan all of the items she had when she went through the self-checkout line.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing store when a woman changed the price tag on several items and scanned the lower price.
•simple battery and obstructing a law enforcement officer at an Apple Pie Ridge Road, Alto, location.
•battery during a dispute between two people at a Laurel Bluff Road, Gillsville, residence.
•disorderly conduct at a Hebron Road, Commerce, address.
