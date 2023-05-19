Recent incident reports filed with the Banks County Sheriff's Office includes the following:
•property damage at a Banks Crossing restaurant when a woman said someone damaged the door of her vehicle and left the scene.
•damage to a vehicle when a woman said rocks from a truck traveling on I-85 struck her car.
•dispute at a West Ridgeway Road, Maysville, address during a domestic dispute.
•simple battery during a dispute between two people at a Banks Crossing business.
