Incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week included the following:
•harassing communications at an Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, business.
•criminal trespass and cruelty to children at a Mountain Creek Lane, Maysville, address.
•criminal trespass to property at a Jamerson Place, Baldwin, location.
•failure to appear at a Commerce address.
•domestic dispute at a Leachman Road, Commerce, location.
•domestic dispute at a John Morris Road, Maysville, address.
•dispute and false report of a crime at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business.
•theft at a Sweet Briar Way, Homer, address.
•damage to property at a W. Coker Road, Alto, address.
•damage to property at a Banks Crossing business.
•simple battery during a domestic dispute at a Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, location.
•vandalism at an Indigo Circle, Homer, address.
•dog bite at a Scales Creek Road, Homer, location.
•simple battery at a Mountain Creek Drive, Maysville, address.
•burglary and aggravated assault at a Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, residence.
•violation of a temporary protective order at a Winds Drive, Alto, address.
•abandoned vehicle at a Hwy. 198, Homer, location.
