TRACI BELDSOE
Traci is the Executive Director of Peace Place. One of the most important aspects of her job is to empower women. She speaks to many groups of women about the importance of supporting one another, encouraging one another, and lifting each other up, not only professionally but personally. As the leader of her agency, it is important to develop other leaders. Traci believes that true professional development happens when a leader is willing to invest in a personal relationship with those who will be our future leaders. Traci is incredibly involved in the community outside of her role at Peace Place. She is president-elect of the Jefferson Rotary Club, Chair of the Jefferson Historic Preservation Commission, is a volunteer mentor for Legacy Youth Mentoring and a former board member of Piedmont CASA as well as Jackson County Habitat for Humanity. Through her involvement with the Woman’s Club and Rotary Club, she is able to participate in many area projects. One of these projects was the construction of “Free Little Libraries” placed around town in locations where families and children frequent. These libraries stay stocked with children’s books to be borrowed or kept. Traci is a regular attendee of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s events including the monthly Women in Business Luncheons, in which she serves as a programs co-officer.
DR. APRIL HOWARD
Dr. April Howard is the Superintendent of Jackson County School System. Dr. Howard is the first female superintendent of Jackson County Schools. It has been an ongoing passion for her to promote and encourage the leadership and success of women. She serves in a variety of capacities that afford her the opportunity to collaborate with women of all ages. She mentors teachers who aspire to be school leaders and middle and high school students who need mentoring. In Dr. Howard’s opinion, the most important and impactful support she provides in the growth and achievement of professional women, is to model service leadership. Dr. Howard engages in the community as well. She is a former board member of Legacy Youth Mentoring, of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Galilee Christian Pre-school Education. She is a supporter of Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society and Jackson County Community Outreach, to name a few. Dr. Howard was instrumental in the creation and launch of the Empower College and Career Center and serves on its board of directors. As a second career educator, she has longed to help students find authentic purpose and connection for the way they learn. The Empower College and Career Center vision was embraced by the community and opened at the beginning of 2021-2022 school year, which coincided with the opening of a new high school in west Jackson County.
JENNIFER LANGSTON
Jennifer Langston is the Executive Director of Reboot Jackson. Jennifer provides experience-based support to women in accountability court, treatment centers, and others who are seeking to change their lives. Through this, she has empowered many of these women to advocate for themselves and has empowered them to take control of their financial and employment situations, to return to school or get their GED, and to work on their personal relationships. Jennifer is a member of the Class of 2022 Leadership Jackson. She serves on the board of directors for the Jackson County Family Connection and is a part of the Jackson County Community Housing Action Collaborative. She collaborated with Foundations for Living and The Peace Place to devise and implement a four-week program for women’s mental health called “The Four F Experience.” She also worked with those two organizations to start an annual community event called “One Family, One Community, One Jackson” which allowed community service organizations to come together and display their services during a day of fellowship and fun Jennifer received the Karen Daniels Spirit of Cares Award in 2020 which is an award given to an outstanding member of the addiction recovery field throughout the state of Georgia. She was also a nominee for the 2020 Jackson County Chamber Woman of the Year Award.
MICHELLE PRICE
Michele Price is the owner and executive director at Visiting Angels in Hoschton. The Visiting Angels company motto, “Caring for our Community, changing lives” is not just a slogan, it is a way of life for Michele. She is intimately involved with the training and mentoring of Visiting Angels’ primarily female caregiving team, which currently employs 31 caregivers, a number that consistently grows and changes. She takes opportunities to impress the value of soft skills including professionalism, dependability and a strong character which are important for advancement in positions for all the caregivers at Visiting Angels. Michele is proud to stay involved in her community. She volunteers for the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, volunteers weekly for iServe Ministries, sponsors families through Jackson County Family Holiday Connection, is Vice President for the Hoschton Women’s Civic Club, is secretary for the Hoschton Heritage Arts Council and enjoys volunteering for the Jackson County Senior Center. Michele is a dedicated supporter and Volunteer for the Leadership Jackson program. She is a Leadership Jackson graduate of the Class of 2019 and serves on its Advisory Board.
Michele also does Pro Bono health care for seniors.
