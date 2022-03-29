Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King recently announced a $5 million fine against Blue Cross Blue Shield as the result of a months-long Market Conduction Examination into violations of state laws and agency rules and regulations by the insurance carrier. Blue Cross Blue Shield may also be subject to additional significant fines if the carrier misses certain benchmarks in the corrective action plan agreed to between the agency and the carrier.
“As Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner, my number one priority is protecting Georgia consumers,” said Commissioner King. “To that end, after numerous complaints made to our office regarding the operations of Blue Cross Blue Shield from individuals, physicians, hospitals, and others from around the state, I instructed my staff to conduct an extensive examination into the carrier’s practices.”
“This examination uncovered a number of serious issues, including improper claims settlement practices, violations of the Prompt Pay Act, failure to reply to consumer complaints in a timely manner, inaccurate provider directories, and significant delays in loading provider contracts,” continued King. “As a result, our office has issued the largest fine in Agency history, with potential additional penalties if certain benchmarks are not reached.”
To avoid additional penalties, Blue Cross Blue Shield must develop a new process for handling regulatory provider complaints, pay claims within the timeframes established under state law and load provider contracts in a timely manner.
