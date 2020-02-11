•Coach: Wayne Brooks
•Key players: Emily King, Morgan Uesseler, Emma Uesseler, Amelia Galley, Sydney Gordon, Riley Johnson, Natalie Shaw, Lana McClay, Lizzie Ivey, Ella Hardegree
•Strengths: Emily King and Amelia Galley return from last year’s starting lineup, providing experience. The team gains Morgan Uesseler, a transfer who started for Ola, a state tournament team. Her sister, Emma, also has tennis experience. Seniors Riley Johnson, Natalie Shaw and Lana McClay will transition to full-time varsity roles. Sophomores Sydney Gordon, Ella Hardegree and Lizzie Ivey will join the varsity.
•Weaknesses: The team doesn’t have a wealth of experience as the roster will include four underclassmen. “They have so much potential, but they have very little experience at varsity tennis,” coach Wayne Brooks said. The team will also have to replace its sturdy doubles team of Kacie Holycross and Tori Fortune and singles players Serena Bergeron and Emma Pruitt.
•Region outlook: Brooks said returning to the state tournament is among the team’s goals. Finishing in the top four in the region is achievable, he said, but added that this team could place anywhere from second to fifth in 8-AAA. “We have a real opportunity this year, and we're going to try to make the most of it,” Brooks said.
•Season outlook: Brooks said his team will play a “Herculean schedule,” making a finish above .500 a tall task. The slate includes the Marietta Spring Classic, the Jekyll Jam and Grainger Invitational, all featuring strong opponents. That’s in addition to a non-region schedule that includes Commerce, Flowery Branch and Oconee County.
