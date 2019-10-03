The Jackson County volleyball team experienced mixed results Thursday (Sept. 26), falling to Dawson County but rebounding with a win over Winder-Barrow in a pair of home matches.
The Panthers are 32-9.
Jackson County was set to take on Athens Academy and Athens Christian on Tuesday (Oct. 1) at home, but results of those non-area contests were not available at press time.
The Panthers, who recently wrapped up the 8-AAA regular season championship, will close the regular season Thursday at home against North Oconee at 5 p.m.
By virtue of its No. 1 seed for the area tournament, Jackson County will host the 8-AAA semifinals and finals on Oct. 12.
•Dawson Co. 2, Jackson Co. 1 (Sept. 26): The Panthers dropped a non-area match, falling to the Tigers 25-23 in the first set, winning the second set 25-18 and losing the third set 15-3. Cara Wells had seven kills, three aces and three digs, and Carys Thao recorded six kills, four digs and three aces. Kylee Zimmer totaled 16 assists and six digs.
•Jackson Co. 2, Winder-Barrow 0 (Sept. 26): Jackson County bounced back from its loss to Dawson County with a two-set win over Class AAAAAA Winder-Barrow, winning the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-17. Carys Thao led the Panthers with eight kills, four aces and four digs. Cara Wells added six kills, two aces and eight digs. Kylee Zimmer racked up 18 assists and five digs. Gia Moua finished with 12 digs.
•Jefferson 2, Jackson Co. 0 (Sept. 24): The Panthers fell to rival Jefferson 25-19, 25-23 in a loss that didn't prevent Jackson County from winning the regular-season area title.
The Dragons faced a 23-20 deficit in the second set but rallied for the final five points to end the match.
Jefferson took the first set with a late surge as well, securing the final eight points after being tied 17-17.
The Panthers' Carys Thao and Megan Pontsler each led Jackson County with five kills. Thao had six digs. Cara Wells finished with four aces. Kylee Zimmer had 16 assists and seven digs. Gia Moua had nine digs.
Jackson County coach Jeff White put this team’s loss into perspective.
“This isn’t the one that counts,” White said. “They have to play us again here (in the area tournament) ... so we’ll see if they can do it again.”
He noted his team’s struggles late in both sets.
“I think we got a little nervous,” he said. “I think we were a little too excited, too into the crowd, that kind of stuff.”
White said he felt "great" despite the loss, noting that "it's one match."
“We did not play well (last Thursday)," he said. "We made a ton of mistakes. I mean, they played well. I expected that we would play better at home, but sometimes you get a little too wound up at home.”
•Jackson Co. 2, East Jackson 0 (Sept. 24): The Panthers defeated the Eagles 25-18, 25-22 to sweep the season series with their intra-county rivals. Cara Wells had 11 kills, two aces and 14 digs. Kylee Zimmer had 23 assists and seven digs.
