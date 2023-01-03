A special election will be held Jan. 31 to fill the House District 119 seat following the resignation of Representative-Elect Danny Rampey. Rampey resigned from the post following his recent arrest on burglary charges in Barrow County.
Jackson County residents in State House District 119 who plan to cast their vote on Election Day for the special election will do so at the Braselton Police and Municipal Building, following action by the county elections board. The Jackson County Board of Elections voted to move the polling location from Free Chapel to the Braselton Police and Municipal building during a called meeting Jan. 3. The polling precinct was relocated due to short notice of the special election and because Free Chapel isn’t available on Election Day. The move is temporary, only for the special election.
Elections Director Jennifer Logan told the county elections board that there are a little over 3,000 registered voters in that district in Jackson County. The state requires that letters be sent to those registered voters indicating a polling location change. Logan plans to wait until the end of qualifying on Thursday (Jan. 5) before mailing the letters out. If only one candidate qualifies for the special election this week, the election can be cancelled and that notification won’t be required.
