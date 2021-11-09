Jackson County law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty include:
Sheriff Clifford David Barber, End of watch: Jan. 19, 1919
Solicitor General Floyd Hoard, End of watch: Aug. 7, 1967
Pendergrass police officer Christopher Lee Ruse, End of watch: Dec. 29, 2004
Deputy Edward Monroe Evans, End of watch: Nov. 4, 1994
Braselton Sgt. Todd Helcher, End of watch: July 25, 2005
Deputy Steven LaCruz Thomas, End of watch: May 21, 2014
Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall, End of watch: Nov. 8, 2021
Sheriff Clifford David Barber and Pendergrass police officer Christopher Lee Ruse were both shot and killed. Solicitor General Floyd Hoard was also killed in a violent attack. The remaining fallen officers, Deputy Edward Monrow Evans, Braselton Sgt. Todd Helcher and Deputy Steven LaCruz Thomas, were killed in vehicle accidents. Thomas, a JCSO deputy, was killed in a vehicle accident while working part-time for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
