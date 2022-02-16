The University of Georgia’s Special Collections Libraries hold thousands of Jackson County court documents. The records date from the late 18th to early 20th century. They provide clues to the lives of many early inhabitants, enslaved and free, but only individuals patient enough to puzzle out the antique handwriting know what the pages contain.
Volunteers from several North Georgia counties hope to rectify that.
Tina Harris, who has read some of the records, knows they include debt collection warrants, bonds, land surveys, wills and promissory notes, among other things. Harris volunteers at the Heritage Room in the Commerce Public Library, where visitors research family history. Often confronted with questions that the court records might help answer, she has initiated a project to describe the contents of each document and make them more accessible to the public.
In January 10 volunteers answered Harris’s call for help. At a training session held at the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library on the UGA campus, they learned how to briefly describe the documents with keywords and to enter the information into electronic spreadsheets. Eventually the data will be put online for anyone to search.
This type of large-scale, volunteer-developed and -led description project is one of the first of its kind for the Hargrett Library, said Director Katherine Stein.
“Normally archival description projects of this type are funded through grants overseen by archivists and librarians,” said Stein, “but this project is entirely volunteer-driven using the framework provided by the Libraries. If this project is successful, we will use it as a framework to develop other community-driven projects.”
Describing each document is just the first step. The group also envisions imaging the collection for inclusion in the Digital Library of Georgia (DLG), a statewide library initiative based at UGA Libraries that provides free, online access to resources about Georgia’s history and culture.
“Images of these documents, along with the descriptions created by the volunteers, will join the queue for the DLG,” said Stein. “If the volunteers choose, they may complete full-text transcripts for inclusion as well.”
For now, just describing each document’s contents in a spreadsheet will enable researchers and students to quickly find material.
“This is an exciting project, even if the collection is never photographed, since improved metadata means that a researcher anywhere in the world will be able to locate the document they need and either visit to see it or request a scan,” said Stein.
With 30 boxes of material, Stein estimates that it will likely take volunteers 18-24 months to write even brief keyword descriptions, plus photograph the items.
“The biggest challenge will be maintaining enough volunteers interested in the project to fully describe the whole collection," she said.
Volunteer interest should not be a problem, believes Harris, who also is a member of the Jackson County Historical Society. The project has attracted volunteers from Jackson and surrounding counties. Many have genealogy research experience, she said, including skills in deciphering old cursive writing. She hopes the project will pave the way for other groups to tackle similar projects.
“We are determined to prove our competence,” she said.
Volunteers such as Brandy Pethel and Jennifer Burch share her determination.
Pethel, a self-professed “genealogy nerd” who has volunteered with FamilySearch.org to index birth and death records online, travels 30 miles from her home in north Jackson County to help with the project.
Burch, the archives associate at the Jackson County Historic Archives in Jefferson, volunteered for the project because “there are boxes of Jackson County information sitting in a vault at UGA that far too few people know about.” She drives in from her home in Walton County.
“We’ve only just begun,” Burch added. “I can’t wait to find out what’s in the other boxes.”
Volunteers with experience reading old cursive handwriting are still needed. If interested, contact Harris at 706-207-6889. To follow the project, visit the Jackson County Historical Society on Facebook @jacksoncountyhistoricalsocietyofga.
