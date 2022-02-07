The future of Jackson County wrestling looks bright after a strong showing at the USA Wrestling Large Schools State Duals.
West Jackson Middle School defeated North Hall 52-16, and Cambridge 45-36 to claim the state championship.
"This team has worked so hard all year long," said Jackson County High School head coach Jason Powers "I am proud of their results this past weekend at state duals. This is a very talented team and I can't wait to continue to see them develop over the next few years in the middle school and high school programs."
The elementary school program also had a strong showing, going 3-1 in the tournament and losing to Jefferson in the finals 22-21.
The Panthers defeated Foundation 28-21, Troup 52-9 and North Hall 39-18 on their way to the finals.
"This elementary school team has done a great job over the past several years and this year was no different," Powers said. "We had an excellent showing at state duals with our team and I am proud of how our kids wrestled. It's awesome to see a young wrestler begin to understand how they are part of a team and they are not just wrestling for themselves. To see kids fight off their back to avoid the pin and save the team points is awesome to see. It helps them develop the thought of a team in a sport that can be so individually oriented.
"We were able to take a second elementary team. We want to be able to provide as many of our athletes as possible these great experiences at duals. It is something that they don't get very often and we are very proud of the fact that we have a large enough program to enter 2 teams to elementary school state duals. These kids are the future of our program and we are proud that we could provide them an opportunity to compete.
"I am proud of all of our programs at Jackson County. We work hard to develop all wrestlers, of all ages and all skill levels within our program. We think that it is awesome that a wrestler can have the same teammates from Pre-K all the way through the 12th grade. This creates a huge sense of family and is pretty special."
