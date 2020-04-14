Jackson County has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 virus.
The death was reported last week in the state's daily update for April 8.
The victim was a 53-year-old female. No other details have been released by the state or local authorities.
As of noon Tuesday, April 14, Jackson County had 32 confirmed virus cases.
Statewide, there have been 14,223 confirmed cases with 2,769 hospitalizations and 501 deaths.
Nearby, Gwinnett County has reported 26 deaths; Barrow County three deaths; Madison County one death; and Clarke County 12 deaths.
Although it has had a large number of confirmed cases with 339 reported, Hall County has had no deaths.
SHELTERING EXTENDED
Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state's sheltering-in-place order until April 30 and the healthcare emergency until May 13.
The shelter-in-place order allows people to shop for food and medical supplies and to exercise outside if that is done at least six feet away from others. It also allows some people to go to work in essential businesses.
Business owners and operators are allowed to do basic work of minimum basic operations with closed businesses. Those doing business outside and are not in close contact with others are allowed to perform their duties. That includes agricultural and landscaping work.
Businesses are also supposed to screen employees for signs of sickness; provide enhanced sanitation; staggered shifts and work-from-home when possible; curbside service if possible; and enforce social distancing at the place of work.
Those sheltering in place are not supposed to receive visitors except in very limited circumstances.
All dine-in restaurants, bars, social clubs and other such businesses are prohibited under the order.
PEAK DATE MOVED
The date health officials expect the virus crisis to peak in Georgia has shifted in recent days. The new peak date is now May 1, a week later than the original projected date of April 23.
The calculations are done by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Nationwide, the peak date was supposed to be last Saturday, April 10. The virus seems to be peaking in some states, but the slow-moving wave is just now hitting more rural areas of the nation.
Calculating the peak date is important for policymakers to determine how quickly to reopen businesses and to begin the process of society getting back to some normal operations.
