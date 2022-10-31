The Jackson Trail Christian School Middle School Cross Country boys and girls teams recently wrapped up their regular season.
Jackson Trail Christian School (JTCS) is a member of the Georgia Association of Christian Schools and a member of the Georgia Christian Athletic Association. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for their respective state meets.
The regular-season highlights were as follows:
•The first meet of the year, the GCAA invitational in McDonough, saw Myra Jackson finish a team-best sixth place.
•Jackson placed fourth in the Eagle Invitational in Hampton, leading the girls’ team to a fourth-place finish. The boys’ team finished fourth as well.
•The Conqueror Clash at Suwanee saw similar results with both the boys’ and girls’ teams placing fourth and Myra Jackson placing sixth.
•Closer to home, JTCS ran at the Southern States Classic in Hoschton with Daniel Jung finishing 10th and the boys' team placing third. The girls’ team earned a second-place finish.
•Jackson took fourth and Jung placed fifth in their respective races at the Stallion Stampede in Oakwood. Jackson helped the girls’ team to a second-place showing overall.
•Jackson took fourth and the girls’ team finished second overall in the season finale at the Jackson Trail Invitational in Jefferson.
