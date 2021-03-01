The Jefferson Tree Council will be holding it’s 10th annual Spring Foliage Fest on Saturday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Park on Memorial Drive in Jefferson. Admission is free.
A 5k is being held at 8am, prior to the festival kick off.
There is adequate space at the park to allow vendors to be well spread out and spaced safely apart as well as to allow for customer social distancing.
The festival will include tree and shrub sales, live bluegrass music, arts and crafts, honey and preserves, garden products, food, and educational activities. The Fire Department, the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Cooperative Extension / Master Gardener, and the new library “Seed Savers” program will also be participating, as are several non-profits and “green” businesses.
For additional information, contact the event coordinator at jeffersonfoliagefest@gmail.com, or 706-201-7893.
