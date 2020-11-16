The First Baptist Church of Jefferson will hold its 12th annual Turkey Can Run 5K Food Bank Fundraiser at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
The race goes through downtown Jefferson and benefits the First Baptist Church Community Food Bank.
The Food Bank assists hundreds of Jackson County families every year.
"Our annual 5K race is an opportunity to ensure that the mission of the Food Bank continues to provide food to those in ned throughout our community," organizers state.
The race is a USA Track and Field Certified Course and AJC Peachtree Official Qualifying Event.
To register or for sponsorship information, call Keith Ariail, 706-654-7133 or Barbara Gooch, 706-654-7731 or email Gooch at bgooch02@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.