The First Baptist Church of Jefferson will hold its 12th annual Turkey Can Run 5K Food Bank Fundraiser at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
The race goes through downtown Jefferson and benefits the First Baptist Church Community Food Bank.
The Food Bank assists hundreds of Jackson County families every year.
"Our annual 5K race is an opportunity to ensure that the mission of the Food Bank continues to provide food to those in need throughout our community," organizers state.
The race is a USA Track and Field Certified Course and AJC Peachtree Official Qualifying Event.
Hand sanitizer and masks will be available race day for all participants.
Race number and T-shirt pick up will be available:
•Monday, Nov. 23, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Jefferson Fellowship Hall
•Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Jefferson Fellowship Hall
•Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church Jefferson Fellowship Hall
Canned food items can also be brought in during these times.
Race Day registration will be available starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 26. Everyone is asked to observe 6-feet social distancing.
There will be no parking at the First Baptist Church Jefferson lots. These lots will be used to provide social distancing before the race. Participants may park at the Jefferson High School front parking lot (575 Washington Street) which is within walking distance to the church. There will be no shuttle service. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the morning temperatures. There will be receptacles at the high school parking lot for the canned food donations brought by runners the day of the race.
Masks are to worn at all times by everyone. Runners can take off masks during the race.
"Thank you in advance for adhering to this, for the safety of all," organizers state.
There will not be an awards ceremony following the race. Awards will be mailed or can be picked up at the church office (76 Institute Street, Jefferson) starting Monday, November 30, at 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Bottled water will be available before and after race.
"Sorry, no food goodies will be offered this year," organizers state. "This is for the safety and protection of all."
To register or for sponsorship information, call Keith Ariail, 706-654-7133 or Barbara Gooch, 706-654-7731 or email Gooch at bgooch02@yahoo.com.
