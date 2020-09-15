The Banks County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 people during the past week, including the following:
•Melvin Brock Ivey, 22, 175 Ivey Lane, Lula, terroristic acts and threats and disorderly conduct.
•Barbara Jean Harbert, 44, 959 Airport Road, Canon, battery.
•Jonathan Adam Rogers, 28, 113 Browns Bridge Lane, Commerce, criminal trespass.
•Jonathan Gerald Augustus, 37, 449 Evans Street, Homer, tampering with evidence.
•Christopher David Seagraves, 31, 321 Stokes Street, Monroe, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Tre'Norris Montavious Williams, 21, 179 Stevens Road, Commerce, theft by taking.
•Hank Jim Black Jr., 50, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen goods.
•Amanda Elaine Craig, 42, 854 North Mangum Bridge Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, maintaining a disorderly house, possession of a dangerous drug and probation violation.
•Brian William Craig, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a dangerous drug, cruelty to children, maintaining a disorderly house, contribugting to the delinquency of a minor child and probation violation.
•Allen Scott McClure, 56, 338 Hembree Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Johnny Wofford McCoy, 64, 125 Pine Crest Cottage Drive, Alto, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, neglect to a disabled adult/elder resident of long-term care facility and probation violation.
•Kellie Ann McCoy, criminal trespass on public hunting and fishing area, intoxication while on wildlife management area, possession of a drug-related object, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act and neglect to a disabled adult/elder resident of long-term care facility.
•Terrance Jearald Bradshaw, 28, 655 Amal Drive, Atlanta, forgery and insurance fraud.
•Gary Walter Cox Jr., 48, 985 Vera Court, Winder, hit and run, following too closely and license plate violation.
•Chrystal Dale Brock, 39, 20 Reggie Ingram Road, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
