The second annual Great Pumpkin Contest is returning at the Jefferson Public Library.
Those who would like to participate are invited to pre-order their pumpkin seedling before they’re gone.
Contestants (ages 5-9 & 10-18) try and grow the heaviest pumpkin in their age group to be crowned this year's Pumpkin Master. Each Pumpkin Master will also receive a prize. Winners will be announced at Garden, Grub and Gab on Oct 16.
This year’s variety is a pre-1700 cultivar of Native American origin. It is popular for large Halloween pumpkins. It grows up to 15-20 pounds and is a slightly ribbed, orange pumpkin. It is great for canning, baking and carving. Supplies are limited.
You can sign up for the contest and pre-order your pumpkin seedling by coming to the service desk or emailing ejones@prlib.org. Include in the email the contestant's name and age. Use “Pumpkin” in the subject heading.
For full contest rules, go to excelatgardening.com.
LEGO DAY
Lego Day will be held March 5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
"Drop in to unleash your creative Lego energy," Joy Stancil states. "We will have our Lego collection out in the story time room for you to build and play to your heart’s content."
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up includes:
•Feb 23: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Feb 24: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Feb 25: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•March 1-30: Sign up begins for the 2nd Annual Great Pumpkin Contest for ages 5-18. Email ejones@prlib.org or come to the service desk to sign up and pre-order your seedling. For full contest rules, go to excelatgardening.com
•March 2: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•March 2: Knitters at noon.
•March 3: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•March 4: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•March 5: Lego Drop in & Play between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
•March 7-11: Seed Library Week. Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Get your garden started with Seed Library Week! Seed Library members will be able to "check out" up to 5 seed packets of spring vegetables and flowers. Becoming a member is free. All you need is a library card in good standing and to watch a short video at the Jefferson Public Library. To see what seeds you can take home and plant, go to excelatgardening.com to see the catalog. Email Elizabeth at ejones@prlib.org with any questions.
•March 8: Paper Collage Art at 4:30 p.m. Create a beautiful sunset, a twinkling night sky, or whatever you want. There will be lots of gluing, so dress accordingly. All ages welcome, but kids 6 and under will require adult assistance.
•March 9: Book Club discussion of “The Midnight Library” at 1 p.m. Copies are available at the service desk.
•March 9: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•March 10: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•March 11: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•March 15: Homeschool k-12 at 11 a.m. The Great Ball Race – Get the ball rollin’! See who can build the fastest rolling ball to race down our ramp. After a mini-lesson on the physics of what makes a ball zoom by, take a shot at securing the coveted Ball Crown! Will anyone be able to topple the Great Rubber Band Ball?
•March 16: Knitters at noon.
•March 16: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•March 17: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•March 18: Storytime @ 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•March 19: Yoga at 9:30 a.m. for ages 12+. Taught by Carol Koster. Don’t forget your towel or yoga mat! Childcare is not offered onsite, so please make arrangements beforehand.
•March 19: Family Movie featuring Sonic the Hedgehog at 12. Come and watch the Sonic movie in preparation for the soon to be released sequel! Snacks will be provided. You’re welcome to bring blankets and pillows if you would like to sit on the floor.
•March 21: Teen Sculpting with Air-Dry Clay for ages 12-18 at 4:30 p.m. "Make a sculpture of whatever you want out of air-dry clay," Elizabeth said. "We’ll show you how to handle and dry it."
•March 22: Honey Heist at 4:30 a.m. Roll the dice, be a bear, get the honey in this tabletop-one shot-D&D like game. It’ll be heisty!
•March 23: Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•March 24: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•March 25: Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
•March 29: Read to a Pup at 5 p.m. Join city council member Dawn and her wonderful dog, Lady, to read some barking good books! This is a great opportunity for beginning readers to practice/sharpen their reading skills.
•March 30: Mahjong at 1:00.
•March 31: Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library includes: Isabel Allende’s “Violeta,” Marie Benedict’s “Her Hidden Genius,” Fiona Davis’s “The Magnolia Palace,” Tim Dorsey’s “Mermaid Confidential,” Jennifer Haigh’s “Mercy Street,” Lisa Lutz’s “The Accomplice,” Leslie Meier’s “Easter Bonnet Murder” and Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.