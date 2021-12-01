The 13th annual Turkey Can Run 5K at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson brought out 554 participants crossing the finishing line on Thanksgiving morning.
The race is a fundraiser for the local food bank. The entry fee was $12 and 12 canned goods. There was 10,000 canned goods collected at the race, as many people brought more than 12 canned goods.
This is the largest 5K in Jackson County and the only Peachtree Qualifier in the county.
The T-shirt for participants was designed by the church pre-school. This year it was done by Mrs. Whitney and Mrs. Amanda's 3-year-old class.
The race director is Keith Ariail.
"The race could not be held without the help of all the volunteers that showed up in the 30-degree weather that morning," stated Barbara Gooch, one of the organizers. "We have people directing traffic and runners in the right direction, timers at the mile markers, members baking homemade refreshments, people moving the canned goods, members taking care of the pre-registration and same day registration and greeting the runners and families. It's team work. Our participants range from babies to men and women in their 80s."
The First Baptist Church of Jefferson Food Bank is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It is managed by volunteers from the church and community members.
