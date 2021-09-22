The 54th annual Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival will be held Oct. 1-2 at Veterans Park in downtown Maysville, 10 North Main Street.
The annual fall festival will feature more than 50 vendors, a parade, food and activities for children. There will also be live music by Dustin Wilkes, Garrett Lott and Zach Haines.
