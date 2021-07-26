The 70th annual homecoming will be held at Crossroads Worship Center Church of God, Commerce, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Guest evangelist Marilyn Weeks will be speaking.
The pastor is T. Gary Thompson.
Updated: July 26, 2021 @ 3:26 pm
