A 9/11 Ceremony will be held at Jefferson High School at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. The JHS ROTC will host the ceremony along with other officials, including the Jefferson Fire Department, Jefferson Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, American Legion and local veteran's organizations.
Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be live streamed for students to view inside their classrooms.
