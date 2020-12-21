The 94th annual Jackson County New Year's Day Day program will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, at the Historic Courthouse in Jefferson.
Sheriff Janis Mangum will be the presiding officer and Pastor Chris Stephens of Hope Crossing Church will be the speaker. Team Pact, a Jackson County organization dedicated to preparing students for business and political leadership, will again host the event.
Others on the program include: Camie Thomas, Clerk of Court, opening prayer; and Sherry Moore, Probate Court Judge, introduction of county officers and guests. There will also be special music.
The New Year's Day program started in 1927 with the late Judge W.W. Dickson presiding. Its purpose is "to begin the New Year with a service of thanks to God for the good things of the past year and to dedicate the beginning of the New Year with prayer for a continuation of these blessings."
Judge Dickson was succeeded as presiding office by the Col. H.W. Davis, attorney; the late Judge R.H. "Bob" Griffith; Billy N. Elder, Clerk of Superior Court; Judge J.T. Wilkes; Reba Parks, Clerk of the Superior Court; Judge David Motes; and Solicitor Don Moore.
All are invited to attend.
