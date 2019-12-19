When the Wanda and Joe Massey were enjoying a Thanksgiving meal, Joe Massey asked their five grandchildren what they wanted for Christmas. He was getting the typical answers when his 11-year-old grandchild gave an answer that he wasn’t expecting.
Ella Kate Massey, who is 11, said that instead of a gift for herself she wanted to get gifts for the children who would be at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital during the holidays. She has relatives who have been patients at the hospital and knows and has been treated herself as an out-patient, so the hospital holds a special place in her heart.
That simple answer to her grandfather’s question soon grew to a project that all of the famiy took part in. Ella Kate collected donations and she and her brother, cousins and parents shopped for items for the children. Ella Kate thought out the purchases and made a list of items that would be appropriate for all ages.
She and her parents, Walt and Sara, and her brother, took the 202 toys that they purchased and her dad said it was an emotional visit as they dropped off the toys.
“When we dropped the toys off, it made me thankful that I had the opportunity to give back to somewhere that had helped me and my family.”
