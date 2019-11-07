The Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Nicholson, will be “Frozen” on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4-6 p.m. as the library celebrates the release of the movie “Frozen 2.” There will be a sing-along, prizes, crafting a marshmallow Olaf and a trivia game. No devices will be allowed during the trivia game.
“Get ready to test your knowledge at our trivia game beginning at 4:45 p.m.,” states Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager. “If you need to refresh your memory, stop by and check out the movie. Dressing up is encouraged, but it is not required. The program is open to ages four and older with a caregiver.”
Those who have library fines and would like to help the community, Food for Fines, is the perfect way to relieve your fines and help others at the same time. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Dec. 13, bring in boxed or canned goods to the Harold S. Swindle Public Library. Food can’t be expired. One can or box equals $1 towards fines. This only applies to fines, not damaged or lost items.
“PINES is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020 and we are celebrating with a patron designed library card. We want you to show us what PINES has meant to your community through your design. The winning design will be used on the special anniversary edition PINES library card across Georgia,” states O’Keeffe.
There are two ways to enter this free contest:
1) Stop by the library for a form and submit it. “We will send it on to the Georgia Public Library Service,” says O’Keeffe.
2) Enter online at georgialibraries.org/pines-contest.
The winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Parental or guardian’s consent is required for participants under 18.
“This is a great opportunity to show what the public library means to our community,” stated O’Keeffe.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Public Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 - 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library staff can help to complete applications and make sure all supporting documents are in order.
Call the library for appointments or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The homeschooling group meets Thursdays at the library from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. All are welcome.
“The Mayor and City Council of the city of Nicholson request the honor of your presence on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. for a Veteran’s Day Celebration.
“We believe Veterans Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate and honor the bravery and sacrifices of all our U.S. Veterans,” said O’Keeffe.
Among those attending will be: Gene Bennett (U.S. Army Retired), Frank Ginn (Georgia State Senator), Andy Goodman (U.S. Navy), Cdr. John W. Gaissert (U.S. Navy Retired), Lt. Colonel Eric Hughes and EJCHS JROTC Cadets, the Rev. Mike Stowes (New Hope Baptist Church), Derek Blalock and the Nicholson Baptist Church Chorus and the Mayor and City Council of Nicholson.
The event will be held at Benton Hall, 5488 U.S. Highway 441 S., Nicholson.
The library will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 – Saturday, Nov. 30, for Thanksgiving.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or the library’s Facebook page at (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.