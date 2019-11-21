Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town. They will visit the Harold S. Swindle Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6 - 8 p.m. for the annual Yuletide Magic event. Children of all ages can make a craft, enjoy seasonal cookies and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Visitors are encouraged to bring their camera to take pictures. The event is free and open to everyone.
The Friends of the Nicholson library are sponsoring a Booklovers prize drawing. Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday, Dec. 20. Tickets can be purchased for $1 each. The Booklovers Basket includes: a handcrafted Dr. Seuss book buddy pillow holder and throw, an original acrylic painting by local artist Chris Embrick entitled Mountain Cabin, books for children and adults and other treats to entice booklovers. Tickets can be purchased at the library and proceeds help support the Summer Reading Program.
Those who have library fines and want to help the community “Food for Fines” is the perfect way to relieve the fines and help others at the same time. Now through Friday, Dec. 13, bring in boxed or canned goods to the library. One can or boxed food item equals $1 towards fines. This only applies to fines, not damaged or lost items. No expired or damaged products will be accepted.
The “Quilting with Friends of the Nicholson Library” group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Nicholson Community Center. Beginners are welcome.
The Homeschool group meets every Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Nicholson Public Library. All are welcome to attend.
The library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library helps you to complete applications and helps make sure all supporting documents are in order. Call the library for an appointment or visit https://travel.state.gov for more information.
The City of Nicholson will have its tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6:30 p.m. There will be music, cookies and a hot chocolate bar.
There will be a United States Census in 2020. The U.S. Constitution mandates that everyone in the country be counted every ten years. The first census was in 1790. There will soon be more information on how the library will be involved with the 2020 census.
The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, – Saturday, Nov. 30, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Library hours are: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South, Nicholson.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org or the library’s Facebook page at Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
