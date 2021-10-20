The Jefferson Public Library will have an activity for everyone this Halloween.
"Visit us in costume the last week of October and get a free book during Trick or Book," Elizabeth Jones states. "Adults stop by on Monday for a 13+ Scarytime featuring blood, beheading, and big words. Get ready for a story time to keep you up at night! For an all-ages event, attend our Movie at the Library day with a showing of Tim Burton's 'Corpse Bride.' Free popcorn will be provided! At the end the week, bring your little ones to a specially Halloween-themed Bouncing Babies on Thursday and Halloween Storytime on Friday! Don't miss out on all the fun!"
NO MORE LATE FEES
The Jefferson Public Library, as part of the Piedmont Regional Library System (PRLS), will no longer be charging late fees on their most popular items - books, audiobooks and DVDs.
To increase access to resources and materials, the Jefferson Public Library and its PRLS sister libraries in Auburn, Braselton, Commerce, Homer, Maysville, Nicholson, Statham, Talmo and Winder, will no longer charge late fees for their materials returned after their due dates. This applies only to books, audiobooks and DVDs that are owned by a PRLS library. Materials that are brought in on hold or checked out from other library systems may still be subject to late fees, as will technology items that circulate such as Chromebooks or Wi-Fi hotspots. Books, audiobooks and DVDs will still have due dates,
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up at the library include the following:
•Oct 20, Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Oct 20, Knitters at noon.
•Oct 21, Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Oct 22, Story time at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under
•Oct 25, Scary time at 5:30 p.m., Readers beware! 13 and up only. There will be snacks and beverages.
•Oct 26, Adult Basic Computer Class at 5-5:50 p.m. Sign up and learn everything from how to use a computer, how to get to the internet, and what a flash drive does. This is a class for adults who want to get started or get more confident behind the keyboard. To reserve your spot, sign up in person or give us a call at 706-367-8012.
•Oct 27, Mahjong at 1 p.m.
•Oct 27, Movie: Tim Burton’s The Corpse Bride at 4:30 p.m.
•Oct 28, Halloween Bouncing Babies at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2 and under.
•Oct 29, Halloween Storytime at 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 and under.
The hours continue to be Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. The library offers printing, copying, and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New Books at the library are: Mary Kay Andrews’ “The Santa Suit,” Wiley Cash’s “When Ghosts Come Home,” Jude Deveraux’s “An Impossible Promise,” Anthony Doerr’s “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Alice Feeney’s “Rock Paper Scissors,” Virginia Feito’s “Mrs. March,” Vince Flynn’s “Enemy at the Gates,” Heather Graham’s “The Unknown,” Lauren Groff’s “Matrix,” Peter Heller’s “The Guide,” Craig Johnson’s “Daughter of the Morning Star" and Jocelyn Johnson’s “My Monticello."
