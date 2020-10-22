An adoption benefit fundraiser for the Bending family will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Southside Church, 8144 Jefferson Road, Athens.
“Please come out and have fun and support the Bending family adoption,” organizers state. “Help the Bendings bring their baby home.”
There will be pizza plates and hot dog plates for $5. There will also be a free kids zone, popcorn, cotton candy, ices, bingo, a silent auction and a cake walk.
