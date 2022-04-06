The adult writers' group at the Commerce Public Library will meet on Tuesday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. This is a regulat monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of each month.
The Storybook art club for children will also meet on Tuesday, April 12, and will be held from 1 to 1 p.m. They will be doing surreal illusion artwork based on the book "Tuesday" by David Wiesner. As a reminder, children who have participated in previous storybook art club programs are encourgaed to bring past projects to Ms. Laura in preparation for May's Art Show. Kidsercise will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. and will have an Easter Egg hunt for the children at the end of the program.
Then on Thursday, April 14, there will be one program specifically for teens and two programs for all ages. Teens are invited to the Teen Smash program from 4 to 5:30 p.m., but all are invited to Chess or Yoga at 6 p.m.. Finally, the Baby and Me program for children under 2 and their caregivers will be held on Friday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction include: Stuart Woods' "A Safe House," Jason Wright's "Even The Dog Knows," Tracie Peterson's "Along The Rio Grande," Rosamunde Pilcher's "The Carousel," Meg Clayton's "The Postmistress of Paris," Larry Temple's "Nothing Personal" and Beatriz Williams' "The Wicked Widow."
"Accepted! Secrets to Gaining Admission to the World's Top Universities" is new in nonfiction. Patrons interested in "Accepted!" might also want to explore all the other material available for Commerce Library patrons who are considering college. World Book Online provides high-quality, trustworthy articles, ebooks, research, and current events coverage, while GALILEO is an online portal to subscription only databases, periodicals, and full text journals. Mango Languages and Libby ebooks and audio books are also available to cardholders, and Learning Express offers test preparation for ACT, SAT, and AP tests. The PINES system gives access to books, and now DVD's, from across the state as well. Finally, the Commerce Library has a chess program one evening a month. Playing chess has been said to raise IQ scores, strengthen problem-solving ability and enhance memory - all skills needed in college. Call the library at 706-335-5946 for more information about chess at the library.
PROGRAMS
Programs coming up includes:
•Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.
•Tuesday, April 12 - Adult writers at 10:30a.m
•Tuesdays, Storybook Art Club from 1 to 2 p.m.
•Wenesdays, Kidsercise at 10:30 a.m.
•Thursdays, Teen Smash 4 to 5:30 p.m.
•Thursdays, Yoga at 6 p.m..
•Thursdays, Chess at 6 p.m.
•Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
