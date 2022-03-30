The annual Ed Tolbert Memorial Local Livestock Show was held at the Agricultural Livestock Facility in Jefferson. Jackson Empower FFA, East Jackson Middle FFA and Jackson County 4-H members exhibited their livestock project in preparation for the State Livestock Show in Perry.
The breeding ewe show began with Jackson Empower FFA member Bella Chandler exhibiting the champion and reserve champion ewe at the show.
Rhyan Farmer placed first in Novice Showmanship, Reece Looney placed first in Junior showmanship, and Bella Chandler placed first in Senior showmanship.
Breeding ewe exhibitors include Rhyan Farmer, Brysen Henss, Reece Looney, Colbitt Willis, Anna McKinney, Maggie Strickland, Anna Brown, and Bella Chandler.
HONORARY SHOWMANSHIP
For our Honorary showmanship, exhibitors included Dr. April Howard, Superintendent - Jackson County Schools, Mrs. Terry Smith, Administrative Assistant - East Jackson Middle School, Mr. Todd Shultz, CTAE Director - Jackson County Schools, Mrs. Jessie Wood, 8th grade Instructional Coach - East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Mr. Felipe Pedraza, Ag Teacher - Madison County High School. School and district leaders learned from our breeding ewe exhibitors on proper care, handling, and exhibition of their projects. The champion honorary showman was Mrs. Terry Smith.
MARKET HOG SHOW
In the market hog show, Savannah Page placed first in senior showmanship, Chandler Lampp placed second in senior showmanship and Carson Black placed third in senior swine showmanship. Savannah received Grand Champion Market Hog honors at the show.
STEER SHOW
In the steer show, Bella Chandler exhibited the champion and reserve steer. Jackson Medders was also named reserve junior showmanship champion.
HEIFER SHOW
In the heifer show, Jackson Empower FFA members Savannah Page exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and Morgan McDaniel exhibited the Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer. Other successes were, Reserve Champion Hereford heifer exhibited by Emma Lawrence, Champion Simmental heifer was shown by Savannah Page, Reserve Simmental and Reserve Percentage Simmental heifer was exhibited by Morgan McDaniel, Jesse Cronic exhibited the Reserve Angus Heifer, Bella Chandler showed the Champion Maine heifer, Keely Shultz showed the Champion Limousin and Champion Commercial Heifer, Brooks Franklin had a class winning commercial heifer and Keaton Shultz exhibited a 2nd place commercial heifer.
The evening also included the presentation of scholarships to senior showmen. Savannah Page was the recipient of the Ed Tolbert Memorial Scholarship and the Mark Shirley Livestock Foundation Scholarship. Bella Chandler was the recipient of the J.L. McMullan Award. Thanks to all the sponsors and donors that make this event such a great success for our members and community. The mission of the youth organizations is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
