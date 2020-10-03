American Legion Post 93 in Commerce has been inactive for several years but plans are in the works for it to be reactivated.
Military veterans and Legionnaires Mike Buffington and Wayne Brown are in the process of seeking veterans who served in the U. S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Veterans wishing to join Post 93 must have served one day or more on active duty and have received an honorable discharge.
Mr. Buffington stated that there are more than 5,000 military veterans living in Jackson County and that many of them reside and work in Commerce and communities around Commerce. Buffington said that the people of Commerce should have a veterans organization that would support veterans and families in the area. He also said that Legionnaires have a responsibility to mentor the young people in the area schools and the Legion has many services and programs to offer the youth in the area.
Mr. Brown stated that the Legion and its post members would be available to support the communities during veterans and national holiday events. Brown also said that the American Legion and other veterans organizations play a vital role in the communities.
Veterans interested in more information about Post 93 and membership In the post should contact Mr. Brown by calling 404-310- 7177 or call Mr. Buffington at
706-424-3891 or email commerceveterans2020@yhoo.com.
