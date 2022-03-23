City of Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell presented the Arbor Day proclamation plaque to Sally Stites on behalf of The Jefferson Tree Council during the Jefferson Spring Foliage Fest on Saturday, March 19. The plague proclaims February 18 as the official “Arbor Day” in the City of Jefferson. Each year The Jefferson Tree Council hosts the Foliage Fest at the Jefferson City Club House.
During this years festival, Greg Pittman, University of Georgia Extension, and Brandy Pethel, master gardener extension volunteer program of University of Georgia Extension, answered gardening questions.
The American Legion Riders of Post 56 led the Pledge of Allegiance during the opening ceremony for the Jefferson Spring Foliage Fest.
Hillary Hutchinson sang the National Anthem after the American Legion Riders of Post 56 led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Carpenter School of Irish Dance performed during the Spring Foliage Fest.
The Jefferson Woman’s Club to spread kindness throughout the community for unexpecting recipients by paintng and hiding more than 200 stones placed randomly along paths in the community.
Musical performances from local bands were held throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.